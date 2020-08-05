SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM continues to recognize high school spring sport seniors who had their final seasons unfortunately canceled due to coronavirus.

Over the past several weeks, we've shown you highlights of these athletes through their time in high school.

This time, it's different.

We are recognizing two Gonzaga Prep senior golfers who ran about the equivalent of two marathons in 48 hours this week in what is known as the 4/4/48 challenge.

On Thursday, Will Reeves and Matt McGann finished the challenge in which they ran four miles every four hours for 48 straight hours. That's about two marathons worth in the span of time.

“It was pretty tough,” McGann said. “Between runs we just tried to sleep as much as we could and when we got out of bed you could barely walk. “

Reeves echoed those thoughts.

“It was tough to keep going,” he said. “It was soreness more than anything the whole time, and sleep deprivation.”

If you want to get your full eight hours of sleep, you might sleep midnight to 8 a.m.

These guys would run four miles at midnight, run four miles at 4 a.m. and then four miles again at 8 a.m. So while many were sleeping, these guys were running 12 miles.

“It’d take us anywhere from 35 minutes to 55 minutes to run then we’d come back home, try to sleep, get up 15 minutes before the next run and get right back out there," McGann said.

As one might imagine, it got tougher as time went on. That realization came to them about 16 miles in.

“It was like we have so much in front of us," Reeves said. "Trying to think about that was hard to keep going."

However, through it all, the guys finished strong and accomplished what they set their minds to.

“You’re just going to have to go out there and do it no matter what," McGann said. "It was going to hurt but you just had to get it done.”

