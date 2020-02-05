SPOKANE, Wash. — High school spring sport seniors in our area unfortunately did't get to play in their final seasons due to Coronavirus.

ALEXIS KIRSCHKE, MEAD EQUESTRIAN

She won the gold medal in barrels at the district level her junior year.

Kirshcke was her team's drill captain.

Kirschke will attend Glen Dow Academy to study cosmetology when school's are allowed to meet in person again.

LISA KIRSCHKE

NOLAN NG, RIVERSIDE TENNIS

Ng is the only player in the Northeast A League that qualified for state the last three years.

He was predicted to win league MVP this season.

Ng is the all time leader in wins for boys tennis at Riverside, and he only played three years.

Ng will attend Eastern Washington University and major in computer science. He has no plans to play tennis at the college level.

NOLAN NG

LAKE CITY BASEBALL SENIORS

Dylan Brum, Christian Ruehl, Jackson Scherr, Riley Smith, Ryan Rios, Payton Childers and Landon Vergeer were seven seniors who were part of a district tournament game against Couer d'Alene that they won.

The victory in the rivalry match up sent them to state.

We wish them the best in their future.

