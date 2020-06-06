SPOKANE, Wash. — Our high school spring sport seniors were dealt an unfortunate hand as coronavirus canceled their final seasons for their schools.

They deserve to be recognized for what they've accomplished. If we can't show their highlights from this season, we'll show them from other seasons.

Email us your favorite highlights of a spring sport senior from our area and we'll air them on KREM 2.

This week we recognize Gonzaga Prep lacrosse player Bryden Dodson.

Bryden Dodson

Our highlight of him shows some slick moves to shake two defenders and then he scores.

Dodson will continue to play lacrosse at Northwest Nazarene next season. He received an academic and athletic scholarship to go there.

RELATED: Sports Senior Shout-out: West Valley shortstop Spencer Shipman

RELATED: Sports Senior Shout-Out: Clarkston goalkeeper Alessandro Italia

RELATED: Sports senior shout-out: Northwest Christian's Faith Iverson