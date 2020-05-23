CLARKSTON, Wash. — Our high school spring sport seniors were dealt an unfortunate hand as coronavirus canceled their final seasons for their schools.

They deserve to be recognized for what they've accomplished. If we can't show their highlights from this season, we'll show them from other seasons.

Email us your favorite highlights of a spring sport senior from our area and we'll air them on Fridays on KREM 2.

This week we are recognizing Alessandro Italia. He was a goalkeeper at Clarkston High School.

Alessandro Italia

In the video above you can see he was solid blocking penalty kicks.

"He is an amazing soccer player and even more wonderful young man," Italia's head coach Corinthia Richert said.

Italia is currently committed to continue his soccer career at Peninsula College.

RELATED: Sports senior shout-out: Northwest Christian's Faith Iverson

RELATED: Sports Senior Shout-Out: Two Gonzaga Prep golfers run 4/4/48 challenge

RELATED: Sports Senior Shout-out: May 1st