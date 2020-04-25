High school spring sport seniors in our area unfortunately did't get to play in their final seasons due to Coronavirus.

Every week, we are recognizing highlights of their greatest highlights. If you have a video of a local senior, send them in to krem@sports.com and we'll honor them.

LIZZY SHAW, RIVERSIDE TRACK AND FIELD

Lizzy Shaw

Shaw is a six-time state medalist in track.

She is the school record holder in the 1600 meter and 3200 meter race.

Shaw is also a four-time state medalist in cross country and is the school record holder at the 5K and 3 mile distances.

Her next step is a full scholarship ride to compete at the University Of Nevada.





GONZAGA PREP BOYS GOLF SENIORS

Gonzaga prep golf seniors

Nate Plaster, Matt McGann, Will Reezes, and Hayden Gamache are four Bullpup seniors who were bound for a special season.

They would've been one of the favorites to win state.

These boys won three GSL titles. The seniors finished 2nd in state as freshmen, 1st in state as sophomores, and 2nd in state as juniors. The boys have won every invite they have played in except one.

Nate will golf at Washington State University and Hayden is golfing for Spokane Falls Community College. Both Matt and Will have not decided who they will golf for next year but are planning on playing in college.

SYDNEY FRAMPTON, NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN CENTER FIELDER

Sydney Frampton

Our highlight of Frampton came against Colville last season, down 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth.

She drove in two runs with a hit to get the Crusaders a one run lead as they'd go on to win this game. Last season, Sydney had a .450 batting average.

Frampton's softball career is over as she is headed to Pacific University and wants to be an optometrist.

RELATED: Class of 2020: Submit your Senior Shout-Out

RELATED: Celebrating our Seniors: April 17

RELATED: Celebrating our Seniors: April 10