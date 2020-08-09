Spokane's Sandy Zimmerman advances to American Ninja Warrior semifinals

For the second straight year, Zimmerman is one step away from the ANW finals.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Last year, Sandy Zimmerman became the first mom to complete the American Ninja Warrior course in the show's history. This year, she's looking to become the first mom to advance to the ANW Finals.

On Monday, she got one step closer as she finished the top three women in the show's night one qualifying rounds. She did not finish the course, but got the third farthest in the obstacles of any woman. At 44-years-old, Sandy was the oldest competitor of the night.

This year due to COVID-19, the show's rules are a bit different. The top 12 competitors from each qualifying round advance to the semifinals, along with the top three women. The top 12 ninjas from the two semifinal episodes advance to the finals, along with the top two women. There are no city finals this year, as the whole show from start to finish was shot in St. Louis at the Dome at American's Center.

Zimmerman went viral last year after becoming the first mom to complete the ANW course. She missed the finals by one place last year, finishing 13th at the city finals.

"A highlight was getting to be the first mom to hit the buzzer and then making it to city finals, but my dreams are not going to stop there," Zimmerman told KREM after the city finals episode last year. "I've still got some really big dreams and I'm hoping to use this platform to really make a difference in other people's lives."