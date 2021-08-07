Spokane's Michael Chiesa losses by submission in first round of UFC 265

Chiesa had multiple opportunities to get Luque to submit in the first round, but Luque flipped the script on him in a matter of seconds.

HOUSTON — Michael Chiesa will most likely have some regrets from his UFC 265 fight against Vicente Luque on Saturday night.

Chiesa had multiple opportunities in the first round to get Luque to submit, but never quite got it done and Luque was able to quickly seize momentum to get a win by submission in the first round with 3:25 to go.

Luque even admitted in his post fight interview that Chiesa got his choke hold at about 80% in two times, but that Luque was able to get out of it.