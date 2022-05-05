Spokane's Lexie Hull makes Indiana Fever roster

Although Lexie was a top ten pick in the draft, the WNBA does not guarantee that rookies make a team's 12-woman roster.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lexie Hull is set to officially embark on her first WNBA season.

The Indiana Fever announced Thursday that she has made the team's 12-woman roster, something that is not guaranteed for WNBA rookies.

The Indiana Fever had 22 players attend their training camp. Five rookies made the team's final roster. The team is in the midst of a rebuild as they haven't made the WNBA playoffs since 2016.

Hull was drafted sixth by the Fever in the WNBA Draft on April 11. She became tied for the highest draft pick ever from Spokane. Lewis and Clark's Briann January was picked sixth in the WNBA Draft in 2009.

Hull accomplished just about all she could in college, winning a National Championship in 2021 with Stanford and earning All-Pac-12 honors three times in her four year college basketball career.

The 6'1" guard averaged 12.5 points, 2 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game in her final year with the Cardinal. She had arguably the best game of her career in the NCAA Tournament this year when she put up 36 points against Kansas in the second round.

Hull was the two-time Washington Gatorade Player of the Year while at Central Valley High School and the three-time AP Class 4A Player of the Year. She won both a state championship and a GEICO High School National Championship her senior year in 2018. She also helped lead her team to a state championship in 2016. She had an overall record of 102-6 during her time as a Bear.