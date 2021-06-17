Spokane's Daniel Roy finishes seventh in 200m breaststroke at Olympic Trials

Roy was in the lead going into the final 50m, but wasn't able to pull off a trip to Tokyo.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane native and Gonzaga Prep alum Daniel Roy finished seventh in the 200m breaststroke at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Thursday. The top two in the race advanced to the Olympics.

Roy headed into the final 50m in the lead but couldn't get the kick the other athletes could. He finished with a time of 2:11.87. The top finisher, Nic Fink, had a time of 2:07.55.

This is Roy's final event at the Olympic Trials, as he did not qualify for the 200m IM semis.

Roy is just 21 years old, so it is safe to assume he'll be back at another Olympic Trials in three years.