Spokane Shock hire new head coach ahead of 2022 season

In a press release Sunday morning, Shock CEO Sam Adams announced Cedric Walker as the team’s new head coach and defensive coordinator.

Walker is a two-time Arena Bowl Champion. During his 10-season career, he played for six different AFL teams including the Orlando Predators, Arizona Rattlers, Indiana Firebirds, Chicago Rush, Austin Wranglers and Las Vegas Gladiators. Walker completed 522 solo tackles in his career.

According to Adams, Walker started coaching after his retirement as a player. He started as a defensive coordinator for the Bakersfield Blitz and the Green Bay Blizzard. During his time with the Blitz, the team allowed the second-fewest points of any AF2 team that season and his defensive line lead the league in sacks.