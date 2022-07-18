Spokane Shock gear, trophies to be auctioned off at liquidation sale

Instant Auction and Estate Sales is planning to auction off hundreds of leftover Spokane Shock items, including jerseys, merchandise, office furniture and trophies.

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than five months after the Spokane Shock left the team building located in downtown Spokane, a local estate sale company is planning to auction off all Shock gear that was left behind when the team moved out.

Instant Auction and Estate Sales is planning to auction off hundreds of leftover Spokane Shock items, including jerseys, merchandise, office furniture and trophies.

The auction is set to take place on Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at the old Spokane Shock building, located at 157 South Howard Street. An auction preview will take place on Thursday, July 21 from noon to 5 p.m., and Friday, July 22 at 9 a.m.

No online bidding is allowed for this auction. Items up for sale can be viewed here.

The auction comes less than five months after Spokane Shock owner Sam Adams failed to provide the Public Facilities District (PFD), which manages the Spokane Arena, with the $128,000 security bond needed to play at the arena this season.

In two separate Washington State Department of Labor and Industries cases in King County, Adams was ordered to pay workers thousands of dollars in unpaid wages, according to court documents.

The cases were filed in Western Washington, where Adams lived at the time of KREM 2's investigation.

In one of the cases, a judge issued a warrant in January 2022 calling on Adams to pay $3,301.94 in unpaid wages to an unnamed employee. Another case obtained by KREM 2 showed a judge ordered Adams to pay another unnamed employee $6,040.24 in late August 2021.

Between those two filings, Adams was ordered to pay a total of $9,342.18 in unpaid wages.

In addition to unpaid wages, several Spokane Shock fans told KREM 2 they had difficulty getting a refund for their 2020 season tickets, as the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the 55 season ticket holders who spoke with KREM 2 via email, 40 of them provided the amount they were owed, which totaled $18,273.

Several people told KREM 2 they started asking for their money back as early as March 2020. Three season ticket holders told KREM 2 they did get their refund, but only after they got their credit card company involved.

In a phone call with KREM 2, Adams said he’s authorized a number of refunds, claiming the money is being held up by online ticket merchant TicketSpice.

In a statement to KREM 2, TicketSpice denied Adams’ claim.

To read KREM 2's full investigation into the Spokane Shock, click here.

