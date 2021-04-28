KREM sister station CW22 will air Spokane Shock 2021 home games

KSKN CW22 will air all seven of the indoor football team’s regular season home games, starting with the opener versus the Frisco Fighters on May 15.

SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM’s sister station, KSKN CW22 Television, will broadcast the Spokane Shock’s home games during the 2021 season.

KSKN will televise all seven of the indoor football team’s regular season home games, starting with the opener versus the Frisco Fighters on May 15, on Channel 22 for DISH Network and DirecTV customers. KSKN is also distributed on most cable systems in the area, including Comcast in Spokane and Spectrum in North Idaho.

The Spokane Shock is part of the Indoor Football League. KSKN airs KREM 2 newscasts at from 7-9 a.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

“We are thrilled to have Shock football back in Spokane, and on KSKN for our viewers,” said KREM/KSKN President and General Manager, RJ Merritt.

After a hiatus that began in 2015, the Spokane Shock is returning to Spokane and the Indoor Football League. Former Seattle Seahawks all-pro defensive tackle Sam Adams is the team’s majority owner and CEO.