POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa — Forty three-year-old Amy Brantner followed up her championship performance from the national championship in Chicago earlier this year in May by bringing home the gold this weekend.

Brantner is bringing home three total medals from her most recent performance in Potchefstroom, South Africa. She won two silver medals with a 187 lb bench press and an 836 lb total lift. She was awarded gold medal for her 363 lb dead lift.

Bratner shared her feat and gave a heartfelt thank you on Facebook.

Amy Brantner Coming home with 1 Gold and 2 Silver Medals. Finished with 130kg Squat (286lb) 85kg Bench (187lb) - Silver Medal 165kg Deadlift (363lb) - Gold Medal Total lift 380kg (836lb) - Silver Medal...

Brantner's accomplishment furthers her unique story after getting into the sport less than two years ago, she also runs her own gym and fitness program "A Personal Fit".

A Personal Fit offers their clients help with finding gym memberships, fitness classes, personal training and more.

This competition was her first time travelling to South Africa and she documented a lot of her journey, sharing information such as her nutrition plans and the supplements that helped her reach peak performance. She also shared various pictures from the competition, which she will return from this week.

