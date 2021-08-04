Spokane Police searching for missing 64-year-old woman with dementia

Mary Peeler suffers from dementia, bi-polar and schizophrenia and has been missing since Aug. 1.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is searching for a 64-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Mary Peeler suffers from dementia, bi-polar and schizophrenia and has been missing since Aug. 1. Peeler was last seen in the area of Boone Ave. and Maple St.

Peeler was last seen on foot wearing a dark blue tank top, cutoff jean shorts and light gray colored sandals. Peeler is 5’5" and about 160 pounds with shoulder length grayish blonde hair.

According to SPD, Peeler is easily angered and at times confused. It is unknown at this time where she is headed.

If anyone sees Peeler please call crime check at (509) 456-2233 and reference the case #2021-20131864.