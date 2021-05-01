x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Spokane's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Spokane, Washington | KREM.com

Sports

Spokane native Wyatt Mills makes MLB debut for Seattle Mariners

Mills graduated from Gonzaga Preparatory School and pitched at Gonzaga University.
Credit: AP
This is a 2021 photo of Wyatt Mills of the Seattle Mariners baseball team. This image reflects the Seattle Mariners active roster as of Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 when this image was taken. (Robert Beck/MLB Photos via AP)

SEATTLE — Spokane native and pitcher Wyatt Mills made his Major League Baseball debut for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

Mills pitched relief in the top of the eighth inning. He got all three outs in the inning on 14 pitches. Eight of those went for strikes and he didn't give up a hit.

This was his first game he has pitched at any level since 2019. He was called up on Saturday to play for Seattle.

The pitcher graduated from Gonzaga Preparatory School before attending Gonzaga University. He was second Team All-West Coast Conference honors in his senior year at Gonzaga in 2017.

Mills drafted in the 2017 MLB Draft pick by Mariners. He is their No. 22 prospect according to MLB pipeline,

RELATED: Former Zag Domantas Sabonis notches 20-point triple-double by halftime

RELATED: 'I'll do anything it takes to win': Gonzaga lands grad transfer guard Rasir Bolton

RELATED: The Spokane Shock begin training camp