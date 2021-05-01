Spokane native Wyatt Mills makes MLB debut for Seattle Mariners

Mills graduated from Gonzaga Preparatory School and pitched at Gonzaga University.

SEATTLE — Spokane native and pitcher Wyatt Mills made his Major League Baseball debut for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

Mills pitched relief in the top of the eighth inning. He got all three outs in the inning on 14 pitches. Eight of those went for strikes and he didn't give up a hit.

This was his first game he has pitched at any level since 2019. He was called up on Saturday to play for Seattle.

The pitcher graduated from Gonzaga Preparatory School before attending Gonzaga University. He was second Team All-West Coast Conference honors in his senior year at Gonzaga in 2017.

Mills drafted in the 2017 MLB Draft pick by Mariners. He is their No. 22 prospect according to MLB pipeline,