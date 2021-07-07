Spokane native Tyler Johnson wins Stanley Cup Final with Lightning

The Tampa Lightning won the title by closing out the series against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. Johnson won the Cup with the Lightning last year too.

The Lightning topped the Montreal Canadiens with a 1-0 win in Game 5 to take the series 4-1.

Johnson scored two goals in this series. Both came in Game 3, which the Lightning won 6-3.

He scored four goals and tacked on two assists this postseason. The Spokane native had eight goals and 14 assists during the regular season.

Johnson was a Central Valley graduate and a player for the Spokane Chiefs between 2007-2011.

His second in title in as many years comes after last season, which the Lightning won the title in six games against the Dallas Stars.