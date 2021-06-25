Spokane native Tyler Johnson going back to Stanley Cup Final with Tampa Bay Lightning

Johnson's team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, won Game 7 in the Stanley Cup semifinals against the New York Islanders 1-0. The Lightning won the championship last year.

TAMPA, Fla. — Spokane native Tyler Johnson is heading to the Stanley Cup Final for a second year in a row.

Johnson's team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, won Game 7 in the Stanley Cup semifinals against the New York Islanders 1-0. He had two shots on goal in the game.

The center has recorded two goals and an assist in the 2020-2021 playoffs. That includes a goal in Game 4 of this semifinal against the Islanders.

Last year Johnson won Lord Stanley's Cup with the Lightning in a 4-2 series win against the Dallas Stars.

Tampa Bay will play the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final. Game 1 will be on June 28 at 5 p.m. and will be a home game for the Lightning.