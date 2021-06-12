Spokane native Terrance McKinney wins UFC debut with seven second knock out

McKinney's knock out of Matt Frevola was the fourth fastest in UFC history and the fastest in the lightweight division.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Spokane native Terrance McKinney won his UFC debut with a seven second knockout against Matt Frevola in UFC 263 in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday afternoon.

It was the fourth fastest knock out in UFC history.It was the fastest in the lightweight division. He came out with two punches right after the other before jumping on Freviola, landing more punches and ended the fight.

The bout was a lightweight find on the preliminary card.

McKinney hurt his knee celebrating after the fight as he landed from jumping on the cage. McKinney was barely able to walk. He would need help walking off after the fight.