Spokane native Steve Gleason and teammates wave Ol' Crimson on College GameDay

Gleason played for Washington State's football team from 1995-1999 before playing in the NFL.

NEW ORLEANS — Spokane native and former Washington State linebacker Steve Gleason and some former teammates waved Ol' Crimson on ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning to keep the streak going.

WSU's flag has now appeared on the show 250 straight weeks.

Gleason played for the Cougs from 1995-1999. He helped the team make it to the Rose Bowl in 1997.

After graduating from Washington State, Gleason went undrafted in the 2000 NFL Draft. He was signed by the Indianapolis Colts and then played for the New Orleans Saints. Gleason played eight seasons in the pros.