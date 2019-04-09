SPOKANE, Wash. — On September 7, Spokane native and mixed martial arts fighter Sam Sicilia will begin one of the greatest challenges of his career in the octagon.

He will compete in a Bellator World Featherweight Grand Prix that starts this weekend at Bellator 226. He was one of 16 fighters selected and he'll need to win four straight fights to win a million dollars. The winner will also claim the featherweight title.

Sicilia will fight Pedro Carvalho in the opening round of the tournament is in San Jose, California. It will be a three round fight

Matchups after the opening round will be determined by random draw.

Sicilia won his last fight by decision over Derek Campos back in December 2018. That helped him earn a new contract with Bellator.

If Sicilia wins, his next fight in the tournament will likely be before the end of the year.

