Spokane native Hannah Dederick places 2nd at 2020 Paralympics

Dederick competed in the women's 100 meter race in Tokyo Tuesday evening.

TOKYO, Japan — Spokane native Hannah Dederick finished second place the women's 100 meter race in the 2020 Paralympics.

Dederick finished the race with a time of 16.21 seconds.

Dederick is an 18-year-old Central Valley alum. She will compete next on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 8:42 p.m. in the 400 meter race.

In addition to racing, Dederick also played wheelchair basketball for ParaSport Spokane and she competes in cross-country running.

Dederick had the biggest break out performance at the Team USA Trials in June as she won the 100 meters by one one hundredth of a second over an eight-time Paralympian.

Dederick did so well that she even got a shoutout in Team USA's Track and Field team announcement press release: "The list also includes promising newcomers like Dederick, who went head-to-head with and beat some of the best in the world over the course of the three days to earn her spot."