Spokane native Hannah Dederick places 2nd at 2020 Paralympics

TOKYO, Japan — Spokane native Hannah Dederick finished second place the women's 100 meter race in the 2020 Paralympics.
Dederick finished the race with a time of 16.21 seconds.
Dederick is an 18-year-old Central Valley alum. She will compete next on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 8:42 p.m. in the 400 meter race.
In addition to racing, Dederick also played wheelchair basketball for ParaSport Spokane and she competes in cross-country running.
Dederick had the biggest break out performance at the Team USA Trials in June as she won the 100 meters by one one hundredth of a second over an eight-time Paralympian.
Dederick did so well that she even got a shoutout in Team USA's Track and Field team announcement press release: "The list also includes promising newcomers like Dederick, who went head-to-head with and beat some of the best in the world over the course of the three days to earn her spot."
"It feels like I’m on top of the world. It was very exciting to hear that I am up and coming as a young athlete going against the best athletes in the world, who are a lot more experienced and a lot older than me," said of the recognition from Team USA.