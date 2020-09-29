Report: Spokane native Brett Rypien will start for the Denver Broncos this week

Rypien was recently called off the practice squad, played in last week's game and is now the team's starting quarterback.

DENVER — Spokane native Brett Rypien is the new starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, according NFL Network's James Palmer.

This will be Rypien's first career NFL start.

Rypien was promoted off the practice squad late last week and played for the Broncos against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday. He went 8 of 9 passing for 53 yards and an interception.

The quarterback is a Shadle Park graduate. By the time his high school playing days were over, he held the Washington state record for most passing yards.

The four star recruit committed to play at Boise State for college. He went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft. Rypien then signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent.