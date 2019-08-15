SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Candians 7-6 on Wednesday thanks to a walk-off hit in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Left fielder Alexander Ovalles hit a single with the bases loaded with one out in the inning to seal the victory.

The Indians held a four run lead going into the top of the 8th, but gave it up.

Indians first baseman Blaine Crim had a huge night in the win. He went 3-5 with 5 runs batted in (RBIs) off of two home runs. His batting average in August is .450. He recently had a 4 RBI game against Boise on August 12.

The Indians are back in action at Avista Stadium against the Canadians at 6:30 p.m.

