BOISE, Idaho — The Spokane Indians knocked in 17 runs in a 17-3 win against the Boise Hawks on Sunday night.

The Indians scored seven runs in the top of the sixth inning as a part of the offensive outburst. All of the team's runs came in the first six innings.

Spokane totaled 21 hits and five batters had three or more hits. Shortstop Derwin Barreto had the most hits with four.

First baseman Blaine Crim had the most runs batted in (RBIs) with four. Catcher David Garcia had the next most with three.

The Indians will play Boise on the road again tomorrow at 6:15 p.m.