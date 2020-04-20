SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Chiefs defenseman Ty Smith was awarded the Western Hockey League's Defenseman of the Year award on Monday.

Smith won the award last year, and also won the Canadian Hockey League Defenseman of the Year award. Brenden Kichton is the only other Chief to ever do so.

This was Smith's last season with the team. The two-time captain finished with 59 points this season, which ranked fourth among WHL defensemen. He had 16 multi-point efforts, including six with three points or more.

His best performance of this season came on February 28. In a game against Seattle, he broke his own franchise record with eight points. He scored three goals for a hat trick to go with five assists.

It was only the fifth hat trick by a blueliner in Chiefs history.

