SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Chiefs' defenceman Ty Smith was named the 2018-2019 Western Hockey League Defenceman of the Year on Wednesday.

The New Jersey Devils prospect was good on defense, but his offense was equally as good.

Out of all the WHL defencemen, he was first in assists and finished fourth in overall points. All the guys in front of him in points played more games than he did.

His value on power plays is something no other defenceman could replicate. Of his 62 assists in the regular season, 26 came with a man up on the ice.

He added seven more assists on power plays in the postseason.