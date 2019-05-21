SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs announced head coach Dan Lambert signed a contract extension with the team on Tuesday.

Hired prior to the 2017-2018 season, Lambert has led the Chiefs to a 81-46-5-8 regular season record in two seasons.

He coached the Chiefs to the Western Hockey League Western Conference Championships in the 2018-2019. It was the team's deepest playoff push since 2011.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity to stay with the Chiefs and eager to build on the success we've had so far," Lambert said in a statement. "This has been a great place to coach and our family enjoys calling Spokane home."

The Chiefs have not disclosed details of the extension. However, previous extensions have been two years with a club option for a third year.

RELATED: Chiefs Blog: Recap of Spokane's 2018-2019 season

RELATED: Spokane Chiefs' Ty Smith named WHL Defenceman of the Year