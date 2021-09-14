Spokane Chiefs to retire Stanley Cup winner Tyler Johnson's number

Johnson is expected to attend the pre-game ceremony at the Spokane Arena to raise his number 9 into the rafters.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs will retire former player and NHL star Tyler Johnson’s number on Feb. 4, 2022, the team announced Tuesday.

Johnson is expected to attend the pre-game ceremony at the Spokane Arena to raise his number 9 into the rafters. Johnson is only the second Chiefs player to have his number retired. Forward Ray Whitney’s number, 14, was retired in 2016.

"What is there to say about Johnny that hasn't been said already?" Chiefs Managing Partner Bobby Brett said in a statement. "Tyler was a champion here in Spokane, was a champion in the AHL and is now twice a champion in the NHL. Even more importantly, he has been an outstanding ambassador for our city, our organization and the hockey community here in the Inland Northwest.

"Just like Ray (Whitney), Tyler's number will hang high in the rafters at Spokane Arena, alongside the WHL and Memorial Cup Championship banners he helped our team earn in 2008," Brett added. "We couldn't be more excited to give him this honor."

Johnson graduated from Central Valley High School and played for the Chiefs between 2007 and 2011. During his time with the Chiefs, he scored 128 goals and 282 points in 266 games. Johnson was named MVP honors during the Ed Chynoweth Cup Final in 2008 and the WHL’s Brad Hornung Trophy as most sportsmanlike player for the 2010-11 season.

Johnson brought the Stanley Cup back to his hometown back in July after winning the final for the second year in a row. He has since been traded to the Chicago Blackhawks.