SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs will play Game 1 of the Western Hockey League Western Conference Finals on Friday against the Vancouver Giants.

This will be the first conference finals the Chiefs have been to since the 2010-2011 season.

This surge has been powered by the absurd rate in which this team is cashing in on power plays. Through 10 playoff games, the Chiefs are 12 of 25 with a man up on the ice. That is a ridiculous number, equaling a 48 percent conversion rate.

To put it in perspective of how crazy that stat is, the Chiefs were the best in this category out of any WHL team in the regular season.They were only converting on 29 percent then. So it's a 19 percent increase in the postseason.

They are on pace for a WHL playoff record.

They have been able to do this with depth and flexibility of using different lines.

Eight different guys have scored a power play goal this postseason. Forwards Riley Woods and Adam Beckman have the most goals with three a piece.

Eleven different players have recorded a power play assist. Defenceman Ty Smith leads the way with six assists.



One other note to make, the Chiefs have yet to lose on the road this postseason. They will have a chance to keep that streak alive when they play in Vancouver on Friday at 7:30 p.m.