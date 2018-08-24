The Spokane Chiefs kicked off training camp today with 66 players. The roster will be cut by two thirds by the season opener.

This squad is coming off of a first round playoff appearance against Portland where they pushed the Winterhawks to seven games.

They are definitely looking to build upon that performance this season.

"I think we need to pick up where we left off last year," said defenseman Ty Smith. "We had a better year than two years ago. Tough loss in game seven last year to Portland but I think we definitely improved a lot, and I think we just need to left off and continue to grow."

"My expectations are often maybe sometimes unrealistic because they're way too high," said Head Coach Dan Lambert. "But I'm pretty sure what we feel in there, we don't need to share with the public, but good things are going to happen if we can be healthy and we can all stay together."

One of the cooler things for this squad is that Kailer Yamamoto is back with the team, but it's only for training camp as he prepares for training camp with the Edmonton Oilers in just a few weeks.

He has some serious goals once he gets to Canada.

"When you go up there it feels like a different lifestyle," said Yamamoto. "They treat you like a king and it's awesome. The guys up there are really awesome to so I really want to push for a spot and I really hope I stay up there."

"First of all, I'm really happy he's here," said Lambert. "I think it's great to have him. It's great that he's going to show the young 15 year olds that he's an NHL Player, he's going to be an NHL player, he's a professional yet he still wants to be here. I think it's probably important to Kailer to come here for his last hurrah, if you want to say. It's going to be his last opportunity to wear a Spokane Chiefs jersey for a short time. I'm expecting him to push himself. It's good ice time for him. It's a good opportunity for him to get out there and show what he can do."

The Spokane Chiefs annual red-white game is on Sunday at 1 PM at Spokane Arena.

