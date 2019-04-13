The Spokane Chiefs lost to Everett on Friday night 4-1 in Game 4 of the team's second round series of the Western Hockey League Playoffs.

Everett looked better out of the gates and that put daggers in the Chiefs early. The Silvertips scored two first period goals.

Robbie Holmes put them up 1-0. Zack Andrusiak made it 2-0 on a power play.

The only goal the Chiefs would score was when Adam Beckman did so on a power play in the first period.

Everett tacked on a second period goal and an empty net goal at the end of the game for the 4-1 win.

The call that had everyone shaking their heads tonight was an accidental contact with with Everett’s goalie that took a Chiefs goal off he scoreboard..

Chiefs were down 3-1 with about three minutes to go. Riley Woods scored a goal, or so everyone thought. The referees reviewed the call and said Luc Smith hit the goalie and so no goal was awarded.

"It was the wrong call," Chiefs head coach Dan Lambert said.

With the loss, the Chiefs still hold a 3-1 series lead, but only have one more chance to close this out at home.

That game is tomorrow at 7:05 on Saturday.