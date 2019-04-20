VANCOUVER, BC — All the things the Spokane Chiefs couldn't do against the Vancouver Giants, they did in a 4-1 loss on Friday in Game One of the Western Hockey League Western Conference Finals.

The Chiefs have struggled getting off to good starts this postseason. It haunted them again tonight as Vancouver's Lukas Svejkovsky scored a power play goal to make it 1-0 in the first period.

Chiefs players talked about how turning over the puck against a high powered offense like Vancouver's can be bad news. Later in the period, they turned it over behind the net and it led to a Dawson Holt goal and a 2-0 Vancouver lead.

The Giants did a good job of not letting Spokane have many power play opportunities in this game. The Chiefs didn't get one until midway through the second period, and it would be their only one they got.



It would become 3-0 by the second period, and then Adam Beckman scored the Chiefs lone goal. Vancouver scored an empty net goal towards the end of the third period to make the final 4-1.

Game two will be Saturday night at 7 p.m. in Vancouver.