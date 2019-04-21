SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs seemed well on its way to a win, but blew a two goal third period lead to lose 4-2 to the Vancouver Giants in Game Two of the Western Hockey League Western Conference Finals on Saturday.

The loss now put the Chiefs down 2-0 in the series.

Slow starts have plagued this team in the postseason, but not tonight. The depth of this team has been its strength on this deep playoff run and it showed up again.

Noah King scored Spokane's first goal late in the first period. It was his first goal of the postseason.

Captain Jaret Anderson-Dolan made it 2-0 on a rebound shot in front of the crease just 19 seconds into the second period.

The defense looked strong, and then the Chiefs collapsed.The Giants scored four goals in less than four minutes to stun Spokane.

Vancouver's Dawson Holt, who scored in Game One, got the Giants first goal with about 14 minutes left in the period. Jared Dmytriw scored tying goal and then the goal that made it 3-2. Yannik Valenti made it 4-2 to put the game away.

It's the second straight game the Chiefs allowed Vancouver four goals.

Game Three will be on Tuesday, April 23 in Spokane Arena. Game time is set for 7:05 p.m.