The opening weekend for the Chiefs was, shall we say, less than satisfactory with a 6-1 loss at Tri City. Spokane got a chance to sit back and work on their game as they prepared for a challenging three games in three night's stretch over the following weekend. The team got great news on three fronts during the week. First, forward Jake McGrew returned from San Jose's NHL camp. Then Luke Toporowski came back from Team USA's Top Prospect's game. Spokane then got the news on the day of Friday's game with Kootenay that defenseman Ty Smith would be in the Chiefs lineup in time for Saturday's home opener. With Smith's return, only forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan remained away at NHL camp.

Friday's game in Cranbrook, B.C. saw the Chiefs jump out to a 3-0 lead as Riley Woods scored the first goal in the second straight game for Spokane in the first to make it 1-0. Eli Zummack then scored on a Bobby Russell assist, his first point as a Chief to make it 2-0. McGrew tallied in his first game back on a power play goal and the Chiefs looked to be on their way. Kootenay scored the first of 3 power play goals to narrow the gap to 3-1, but Adam Beckman scored his first WHL goal on a Toporowski feed with 28 seconds left in the second to give the Chiefs a 4-1 lead after two. Defenseman Egor Arbuzov also scored his first career point on an assist on Beckman's goal.

Sean Gulka then scored his first point on an assist on Matt Leduc's second career goal early in the third to give Spokane a 5-1 advantage. Just when it looked like the Chiefs would coast to an easy win, Kootenay scored 3 unanswered goals to cut the margin to 5-4 with under 3 minutes left. The Ice pulled their goalie in the final 2 minutes, but empty net goals from Toporowski and McGrew capped off a 7-4 Chiefs victory and gave Spokane their first win of the season. McGrew and Toporowski were terrific in their first games back for Spokane, while Zummack, Woods, Beckman and Ethan McIndoe were also outstanding up front. It was a great bounce back for the Chiefs after the disappointing start in Tri the weekend before. Now the question, would the team maintain this performance against Kootenay when they hosted the Ice the next evening in Spokane's home opener?

The Chiefs welcomed back Ty Smith to the lineup and his steady play was present from his first shift. Spokane got out to a 2-0 lead in the first when Carter Chorney and Bobby Russell scored against his former club. The Chiefs then got three more in the second to take a 5 goal lead. Riley Woods scored two of the tallies while fellow 20 year old Jeff Faith scored his first of the year.

Jake McGrew then scored in the first minute of the third with his third goal in 2 nights to give Spokane a 6-0 lead. Kootenay would score 3 unanswered goals in the third to cut the lead in half, but never seriously threatened as the Chiefs secured their second straight win over the Ice in as many nights. It was a nice opening night win, the 10th in the last 11 home openers for Spokane and pulled the Chiefs into a 4 way tie for first in the U.S. Division. The team did take a blow when McGrew took a shot to the mouth in the third and lost some teeth. He would have to stay behind as the club headed to Vancouver for their third game in three nights.

Sunday's game was a 4pm start, so after arriving at the hotel a little before 6 in the morning, it was a quick turnaround to head to the rink for the team's match-up with the Giants. Vancouver had played Friday and lost at home to Seattle, but had Saturday off to leave them fully rested. The Chiefs had to get off to a good start and that's exactly what they did. Bobby Russell got his second goal in as many nights as Michael King and Eric Atchinson got their first points as Chiefs with assists to make it 1-0. Adam Beckman then scored midway through the period to extend the lead to 2-0. Vancouver would score late in the period to cut the margin to 2-1 after one. Beckman would score his second goal of the night on the power play midway through the second for his first multi-goal game of his career to put the Chiefs up 3-1. The Giants responded with two goals in just over 3 minutes to tie the game, but Spokane's Jack Finley scored his first career goal in the final minute to give the lead back to Spokane at 4-3 after two.

Neither team got much going offensively in the third as the Chiefs kept the lead. Vancouver pulled their goalie in the final minute and a half and the move paid off as the Giants scored with 44 seconds left to tie the game at 4 and force overtime. The Chiefs put up the only shot in overtime as the two teams went scoreless and went to a shootout. Vancouver scored first in round two, but the Chiefs Eli Zummack scored in round three to force the game to sudden death rounds. The Giants scored in round 4 and Spokane's Carter Chorney was denied as Vancouver scored their second straight shootout win over the Chiefs in the last two seasons with a 5-4 victory. The point gained by Spokane lifted them into first place in the U.S. Division, and while the 5 points gained over the weekend felt good, there was a sense of a point left behind after this one.

The Chiefs will now get a much needed break as they will be off until next Friday and Saturday when they host Medicine Hat and Edmonton at the Spokane Arena. Both games will get underway at 7:05pm, and I'll have the call on 1510 KGA, starting with the pre-game shows at 6:30pm. It will be Spokane's last home games before starting a 6 game road trip through the Eastern Division, so it's the last time to catch the Chiefs at home for almost a 3 week stretch. Let's hope the boys play like they did in the home opener and we hope to see you at the rink!

