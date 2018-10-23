Lengthy road trips, particularly early in the season, can build team chemistry and bring a club closer together like no other. The Chiefs were hoping their 6 games in 9 nights swing through the Western Hockey League's Eastern Division would do just that. Spokane started the trek going 1-1 after winning in Swift Current and then losing to Moose Jaw. After a couple of days off, the team then geared up for the meat of the trip, as they faced 4 games in 5 nights starting in Brandon on Tuesday. The Chiefs lost defenseman Matt Leduc to an injury the opening weekend, so the club called up Michael Ladyman from the Alberta Juniors to help fill in. Ladyman didn't have to stray too far from home as he met the Chiefs in time for their battle with the Wheat Kings.

Things did not start well for Spokane in the first as Brandon scored two goals in the first half of the first period. The Chiefs countered just 13 seconds after Brandon's second goal as Riley Woods scored his team leading 8th of the season to make it 2-1. Rookie Jack Finley then scored on the power play just over two minutes later to send the game to the second period tied at 2. The Chiefs took their first lead when Eli Zummack scored his 4th of the year midway through the second to give Spokane a 3-2 advantage. Brandon came right back and scored 20 seconds later to tie it at three heading into the third.

The Wheat Kings re-took the lead off a bad bounce early in the third to go up 4-3. Zummack would convert a Ty Smith pass net front to score his second of the night midway through the third to bring Spokane back even at 4 apiece. The Chiefs then completed the comeback when Finley notched his first multi-goal game with a rebound of an Ethan McIndoe shot with 2:37 left to give the Chiefs a 5-4 lead. McIndoe then sealed the win with an empty netter in the final minute as Spokane's 3 goal third wrapped up a 6-4 victory in the first game of the week. While Zummack and Finley had two goal nights, Woods had a goal and an assist, while Smith, Nolan Reid and Luke Toporowski had 2 assists each. Goalie Bailey Brkin picked up his 4th win of the year with 36 saves, including a couple in the third that kept the Chiefs in the game.

Spokane didn't have a lot of time to celebrate, as the club headed to Regina the next night to play the Pats. The Chiefs had not won in Regina since December 1, 2012 on a Tyler King overtime goal won a 6-5 contest for Spokane. The club came out dominating in the first and took a 1-0 lead on a McIndoe power play goal just over 6 minutes in. Brkin and the defense killed off a double minor penalty late in the period and held the one goal lead into the second. Adam Beckman's power play goal late in the second gave the Chiefs a huge insurance goal heading into the third as Spokane led it 2-0. In the third, the club came out on all cyliners as Finley scored his third goal in 2 nights two minutes in to make it 3-0. Beckman then capped the scoring a minute and a half later for his first multi-goal game of his career to wrap up a 4-0 victory. Brkin pitched his second shutout as a Chief and the first of the season for the team as the Chiefs had now won 3 of 4 on the Eastern trip.

The victory also pushed the Chiefs into first place in the U.S. Division with 14 points as the team headed into the final two games of the East trip with contests at Saskatoon and Prince Albert. First up were the Blades, who had lost at home to Calgary in overtime Wednesday. There was no doubt they would be ready for the Chiefs as Spokane arrived Friday. The Blades had the Chiefs on their heels early as three straight power plays led to Saskatoon out shooting the Chiefs 15-8 in the first. Saskatoon jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a 5 on 3 power play goal late in the first, but Spokane answered with a Luke Toporowski power play goal with 1:08 left in the period to send the game to the second tied at one. Ty Smith picked up an assist on the goal, extending his points scoring streak to 9 straight.

The Chiefs came out in the second with the momentum of the late first period goal as they generated 3 straight power play chances. Spokane would get their own 5 on 3 man advantage early in the stanza and would convert as Smith scored his second of the year on a blast from the point to make it 2-1 Chiefs. Saskatoon would pull back even though on a Kirby Dach goal with just .6 seconds left in the period to send it to the third tied at 2-2. Neither team scored in the third as the Chiefs out shot the Blades 14-6. Spokane saw the game winner in overtime hit off the post as Toporowski nearly scored his second of the night. Saskatoon went the other way and would win it 37 seconds into OT when Dach scored his second of the game on a rebound, and the Chiefs suffered their first overtime loss this season, 3-2. Brkin played well in net again, stopping 30 shots, including 2 breakaways and the Chiefs put up 43 shots for the third straight game, albeit in a losing cause.

Spokane did pick up a point with the overtime loss, and maintained their first place spot in the U.S. Division by 2 points over Seattle and Portland as the Chiefs headed to Prince Albert to take on the #1 team in the CHL. The Raiders had been off since Tuesday, so they were very well rested as they took on a Spokane club playing the final game of their 6 game road trip and 4th game in 5 nights. Spokane was hoping to keep the game close early, but the Raiders came out and put up 4 unanswered goals in the first period to basically put the game away. Prince Albert extended the lead to 5-0 early in the second, but Spokane got a power play goal from Nolan Reid and then Erik Atchison's first career WHL goal to cut the margin to 5-2 after two.

The Chiefs started the third on the power play, but failed to score and the Raiders showed why they're the top club in the league with a 3 goal outburst to put Spokane away 8-2. It was a huge thud to an otherwise successful Eastern Division trip as the Chiefs finished 3-2-1 on the 6 game swing as they now head home to open a 5 game homestand. The team is still tied for first in the U.S. Division after the road trip, which is all you could ask for heading into the trek. The Chiefs will get some well deserved rest as well, as they only have two games next weekend when they host Portland and Tri City at the Spokane Arena Friday and Saturday nights at 7:05pm. I'll have the call on 1510 KGA starting with the pre-game shows at 6:30pm. Both games will be huge as Portland is tied with Spokane and Tri City could be in first if they sweep a 2 game set earlier in the week at Prince George. Things are heating up as we head towards the end of October, and we hope to see you at the rink!

