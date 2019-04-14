SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs are on to the Western Conference Finals after beating Everett 2-1 on Saturday to win the second round series 4-1.



The Chiefs fell down 1-0 early in the first period after a Robbie Holmes goal.



The team looked flat in energy until defenseman Matt Leduc had a huge check on Conor Dewar of Everett.



The team was energized after it and they got a power play brisk shortly after when Nolan Reid pinched in a goal.



In the second period, the team struck kn a power play again. This time it was Riley Woods and that would be the game winner.



Chiefs goalie Bailey Brkin had 34 saves on the night in the win.



Spokane will play the Vancouver Giants next. Game one will be on Friday in Vancouver. The Giants are the one seed in the Western Conference.



The Chiefs dropped three of its four contests against Vancouver in the regular season.