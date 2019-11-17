SPOKANE, Wash. — The North Idaho cross country team hosted the inland northwest Junior Championships race at lake city high school today.



Featured in those races was Rowan Henry who was the reigning national champion coming into the day and he had no problems showcasing his skill.



He finished well ahead of the pack and he’s one of many all Americans on the North Idaho team.



These races help qualify the kids for the jr Olympics. Rowan has had times so fast he’s actually running with an age group ahead of his.



The sport is just something he loves to do so he tries not to overthink things.



“I always get nervous before a race and then when I start running I don’t feel that. I just run," Henry said.



The teams coach is Erin Lydon Hart and she’s been with the program for seven years.



“The team was found by a navy seal and I’ve carried on many of his practices,” she said. “It’s a very rigorous program and we take the top runners of each age group. We train six months out of the year," Lydon said.



The team will travel to Oregon next weekend for regionals. From there, anyone who qualifies will head to Madison, Wisconsin for nationals on December 14th.

