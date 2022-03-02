Spirit week rivalry games are on at Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Arena is about to get rowdy. Local schools are gearing up for spirit week rivalry games, which were canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Students were originally told they would either have to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test. Now, unvaccinated students will have to bring a signed paper with them, stating they took an at home test and tested negative.



The form asks for a parent signature, the date of the at home antigen test, and if students have any COVID symptoms. This form only applies to unvaccinated students attending Spokane Public Schools and the Central Valley School District.



East Valley and West Valley school districts will not require tests or make fans show a vaccine card—those districts instead opted to keep fans socially distanced in the arena.