COLUMBIA, S.C. — During the first play of the third quarter between South Carolina and Alabama, fans in the stands did something special to honor Tyler Hilinski, who is the brother of Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinski.

Tyler was a former Washington State quarterback who died in January of 2018.

The fans raised threes on their hands in honor of Tyler Hilinski to show support for Ryan.

Ryan was recently named the starting quarterback for South Carolina. He went 36 of 57, threw for 324 yards, two touchdown and an interception. The Gamecocks ended up losing the game to Alabama 47-23.

He had this cool moment in a game last week against Charleston Southern. Ryan threw a touchdown, pointed to the sky and showed Tyler's jersey number of three in celebration.

