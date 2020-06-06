SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State men's basketball and Eastern Washington men's basketball will square off inside Spokane Arena in the 2020-2021 season, according to a source close to the Eags basketball team.

The two teams haven't played one another since 2012 in an official game, but did play in a closed scrimmage prior to last season. The Cougs won that contest.

The Eags are coming off a season where they clinched the Big Sky regular season title. It was the program's first conference title since the 2003-2004 season.

Washington State finished their season by winning its first conference tournament game since 2009.

Both teams had the seasons end in their conference tournaments as coronavirus canceled the rest of the 2019-2020 season.

