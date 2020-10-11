Source: WSU football has an active case of coronavirus

There is no word on the status of Washington State's home opener against Oregon this Saturday.

PULLMAN, Wash. — A player on the Washington State's football team has an active case of coronavirus, a source told KREM's Brenna Greene.

Jon Wilner of Pac-12 Hotline first reported the story on Monday.

Cougs Head Coach Nick Rolovich said after the game against Oregon State this past Saturday that 32 players were held out of the game. How many of those are related to coronavirus is uncertain.

"Come on, we're celebrating a good, first Pac-12 win," Rolovich said when asked in the press conference following WSU's game against Oregon State. "I'm giving you four stories, offensive line, defense, Jayden (de Laura) and Deon (McIntosh. Boom, that's four days of stories, no corona."

On the radio broadcast affiliated with Washington State before the game, Athletic Director Pat Chun said there have been five positive cases for coronavirus between the football team and men's basketball team since they resumed activity.

