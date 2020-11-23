Source: EWU men's basketball season opener against Oregon in jeopardy due to coronavirus concerns

The game against the No. 20 Ducks is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 25.

CHENEY, Wash. — The season opener for Eastern Washington men's basketball against No. 20 Oregon is in jeopardy due to coronavirus concerns within Eastern's program, a source confirmed to KREM.

The Eagles are scheduled to start their season on Wednesday, Nov. 25 against the Ducks in Eugene. If the game does not happen, it's is a possibility the game could be rescheduled but that remains to be seen.

EWU is scheduled to play Washington State on Saturday, Nov. 28 in Pullman. Eastern's home opener is slated for Nov. 30 against Northwest University.

The team then starts some of its Big Sky schedule on Dec. 3 and 5 against Northern Arizona University on the road.