Seattle Sounders FC, Providence partner in youth mental health commitment

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Sounders FC and Providence announced a partnership Friday at Renton High School centered around youth mental health, as the club unveiled its new kit.

The two organizations’ partnership will work with the Renton School District to develop and provide support for programming and services to improve mental health for students.

The organizations made the announcement at a special schoolwide assembly at Renton High School, solidifying the Sounders’ commitment to the community ahead of the opening of its new training center at Longacres in 2024.

“In our club’s view, working with community-minded partners is critical to Sounders FC’s overall mission, and in Providence we have found a partner that is deeply vested in the Puget Sound region and whose values and goals align with our own,” said Sounders FC Majority Owner Adrian Hanauer.

The Sounders and Providence outlined the key points of their partnership to address student mental health wellbeing. Some of them included increasing access to mental health services, implementing mental health educational programs, mental health immersed sports camps and promoting Providence resources.

The organizations said the development of these programs will be a part of a long-term commitment to a school district that serves over 15,000 students.

“As two Renton-based organizations, Providence and Seattle Sounders FC have been looking for ways to partner to improve the health of the community. One area where we share common urgency is the mental health crisis among young people. Passion for sports like soccer is often a powerful way to join people together in a common cause,” said Providence President and CEO Rod Hochman, M.D.

Providence will also become the Sounders’ medical services and healthcare provider.

As part of the partnership, Providence will also take over the Sounders’ jersey rights with their mark to be displayed on the front of the club’s home and away kits beginning this season.