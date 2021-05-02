Shock QB Charles McCullum excited to break IFL all-time passing yards record

As the Shock prepare for their season, their quarterback is just 1,022 yards away from etching his name atop the all-time passing yards rankings in the league.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Shock's return to the Indoor Football League will be led by a legend.

Charles McCullum is inching closer to setting the record for all-time passing yards entering his seventh IFL season.

He's just 1,022 yards away.

"It would mean the whole world to me," he said. "You work your whole life to be great, or be great at something and it's right in front of you for grabs."

It's not a matter of whether the signal caller will break the IFL all-time passing record, just a matter of when.

It will probably happen in the first four or five games of the season. He know what his reaction will be.

"I'll probably cry," McCullum said. "i'm a crier. I'm not ashamed to say that.""

The talented veteran has won two IFL MVPs.

At this point in his career though, it's been there done that.

"I'll take ie if they give it to me. My goal is to get the ring," he said. "If we get the ring, everyone else can have the accolades, I'll ride off into the sunset with the championship."

McCullum has never won an IFL title. So along with his passing record, this is another goal of his.

"It's championship or bust, and if it's not we might as well go home right now," he said. "If we don't have championship aspirations, we might as well go back. We can wrap it up and just leave as if it were COVID part two out here. The people feel it, we feel it, so we're going to try and win the championship for the community."

He feels this team is loaded with talent and he's putting the Indoor Football League on notice right now.

"If you ever come to Spokane, you have to want to beat the Spokane Shock," he said. "If not, sorry for ya."

McCullum said he's excited to play in a city that's known for winning and loves winning.

That's why he really wants to be a part of a championship team in Spokane.