Seattle Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch's brother plays for Spokane Shock

Davonte Sapp-Lynch has gotten a lot of advice from his brother over the past years. He hopes to take what Beast Mode taught him to help the Shock win.

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you look down the Spokane Shock roster, you'll see a familiar last name that once played for the Seattle Sahawks.

Marshawn Lynch's brother plays for the team. Davonte Sapp-Lynch, just like Beast Mode, is a running back.

"I just created my lane branched off of his lane," Davonte said. "He's been one of my biggest supporters. Whatever I do or whatever I choose to go do whether I go play in Germany or the IFL, I'm trying to climb the ladder, so whatever I do he's behind me 100%."

The two talk almost every day.

Davonte says Marshawn's mannerisms are the same as we would see him in a press conference.

"My brother is crazy, personally I think he's crazy, but I love him," he said.

But unlike us, Davonte has a deeper relationship with Marshawn.

That means plenty of football advice as the Shock running back chases his own dreams. Davonte is seven years younger than Marshawn, so he's learned a lot from the path Marshawn took.

He now hopes to take what his brother has taught him to help this team succeed.

"Honestly it means everything to me," he said. "That's honestly why I'm doing this in the first place. To continue writing my story."