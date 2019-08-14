Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager knocked three baseballs out of the park for home runs in an 11-6 win over the Detroit Tigers 11-6.

He is the 13th Mariner in franchise history to do so. The way he did it was crazy.

In the top of the ninth inning, he connected on a hit and sent it deep to left-center field. Tigers center fielder Niko Goodrum rushed over to try and catch it, but he ran into left fielder Brandon Dixon. The ball slipped out of Goodrum's glove and went over the fence.

Seager got a two-run home run out of it as a result. Here's the video.