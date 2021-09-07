Seattle Kraken's preseason game at Spokane Arena sells out in about 40 minutes

The preseason tickets for Seattle's new NHL team went on sale on July 16 and it didn't take long before they were sold out.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tickets opened to the public on Friday for the Seattle Kraken's preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks at the Spokane Arena and all ticket inventory was sold about 40 minutes later.

The hype around Seattle's new NHL team is in full force for the game coming up on September 26 at 6 p.m.. More tickets might be made available at a later time, but as of now no more seats are available.

The Kraken will play a total of six games between September 26 and October 5, 2021. The team’s three home games will be played at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett and the ShoWare Center in Kent.

The full preseason schedule is below:

September 26 at 6 p.m.: Seattle Kraken vs. Vancouver Canucks at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

September 28: Seattle Kraken at Edmonton Oilers [Rogers Place]

September 29: Seattle Kraken at Calgary Flames [Scotiabank Saddledome]

October 1: Seattle Kraken vs. Edmonton Oilers at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett

October 2: Seattle Kraken vs. Calgary Flames at the ShoWare Center in Kent

October 5: Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks [Rogers Arena]