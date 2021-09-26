Kraken released: Seattle opens preseason topping Vancouver at Spokane Ar

The Kraken won their debut preseason game 5-3 against the Vancouver Canucks. More than 10,000 fans were in attendance.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Seattle Kraken is making history as they leave Spokane with a win on Sunday.

The Kraken won its debut preseason game 5-3 against the Vancouver Canucks at the Spokane Arena. The game sold out minutes after tickets went on sale July 16. More than 10,000 fans attended the game on Sunday.

The Kraken rallied from a 2-0 deficit thanks to three goals in the second period and Morgan Geekie’s two goals in the third period. Riley Sheahan scored the first preseason goal for the Seattle Kraken after a no-look pass from Nathan Bastian.

With Seattle's home arena putting the finishing touches on its construction, the Kraken has taken their first preseason on the road to three different junior hockey venues in the state. There was necessity for playing the first preseason game in Spokane but also outreach in mind to help grow the brand for the new franchise. The full preseason schedule is available here.