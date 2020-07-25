x
Seahawks trade for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams

The team is sending a first and third round pick in next year's draft, a first rounder in 2022 and safety Bradley McDougald.
AFC safety Jamal Adams, of the New York Jets, in coverage during the NFL Pro Bowl football game against the NFC, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks announced on Saturday thatthey traded for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams from the New York  Jets.

The team is sending a first and third round pick in next year's draft, a first rounder in 2022 and safety Bradley McDougald. The Jets will also send a 2022 fourth-round pick. Physicals are still pending for this deal to be completed.

Adams was a First Team All-Pro last season and a Second Team All-Pro the season before. He's been selected to back to back Pro Bowls. Last season Adams had 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception that he returned for a touchdown.

