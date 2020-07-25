Seahawks trade for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams

The team is sending a first and third round pick in next year's draft, a first rounder in 2022 and safety Bradley McDougald.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks announced on Saturday thatthey traded for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets.

The team is sending a first and third round pick in next year's draft, a first rounder in 2022 and safety Bradley McDougald. The Jets will also send a 2022 fourth-round pick. Physicals are still pending for this deal to be completed.