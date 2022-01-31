Seahawks' Russell Wilson to take Tom Brady's spot in Pro Bowl

The Seattle quarterback is taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneer Tom Brady’s spot due to injury, according to the Seahawks.

SEATTLE — Russell Wilson is heading to his ninth NFL Pro Bowl in 10 seasons, taking the spot of Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, who will miss the game due to an injury.

The Seattle Seahawks announced Monday the quarterback would be heading to Las Vegas this weekend for the game.

Despite missing three games due to a broken finger, Wilson joined Peyton Manning as one of only two players to throw at least 20 touchdown passes as well as pass for at least 3,000 yards in each of his first 10 seasons, according to the Seahawks.

He also now ties Hall of Fame left tackle Walter Jones for the most Pro Bowl appearances in Seattle’s history.

Wilson also passed Manning for a major milestone by winning his 113th game, regular and postseason included. It’s the most by a quarterback in his first 10 seasons.

Wilson's blind side was also named to the Pro Bowl. Duane Brown is an injury replacement for 49ers left tackle Trent Williams. This will be Brown's fifth time going to the Pro Bowl.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Quandre Diggs were named to the Pro Bowl game, but will be unable to play due to injuries.